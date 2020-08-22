Mangaluru-based teacher who set up maths lab wins Best Teacher Award

Teacher who set up maths lab wins Best Teacher Award

Naina J A
  • Aug 22 2020, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 10:59 ist
Yakub Koyyur. Credit: DH Photo

Yakub Koyyur, a mathematics teacher at Nada Government High School in Mangaluru, has won the National-level Best Teach Award for this year.

Known for establishing a maths lab in the school, Yakub made mathematics easy for the students to learn.

Maths World’ laboratory in the school has all modern facilities including projector, display, LED TV, models, tools, garden, eyeRIS interactive devices, to make maths simple for high school students. Yakub had mobilised the funds for setting up the lab through a WhatsApp and Facebook group wherein school’s old students’ network responded to his idea and pitched in funds. 

Inspired by the Nada model, a few high schools in the state have taken suggestions from Yakub and have established the maths labs.

Koyyur is also known for his YouTube videos for students. He has posted videos to help children across the state learn mathematics.    
 

