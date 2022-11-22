Mangaluru blast: District administration to ask govt to compensate auto driver who suffered injuries

The district administration will recommend the government to release compensation to auto driver Purushotham K who suffered injuries in the blast near Nagori in Kankanady town station limits on November 19, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R said.

Purushotham, who suffered burns, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

ADGP Alok Kumar had said that Purushotham is the victim of a terror act. Suitable compensation will be paid by the government.

Autorickshaw drivers and owners' association members had said that Purushotham has suffered injuries and the auto has been damaged. The government should take steps to pay compensation, they said.

Meanwhile, Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple treasurer Padmaraj R, Billava Brigade founder-president Avinash Suvarna and Gejjegiri Kshetra spokesperson Rajendra Chilimbi had met the family members of Purushotham and promised to extend the required support.

They held discussions with Purushotham’s wife Chitra and children Meghasri and Vinyasri and instilled confidence in them.

Padmaraj said that Purushotham has been driving an auto for a livelihood for the last 25 years.

“The auto has been seized by the police. As it was an act of terror, it may not be released at the earliest. Further, his daughter’s marriage too has been fixed. On noticing the struggle of the family, we have decided to extend all support to them,” he said.