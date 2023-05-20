Mangaluru City Corporation opens RRR (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) centres to collect reusable items

In accordance with the “Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar” (My Life and My Clean City ) campaign of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Mangaluru City Corporation has set up Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR) centres in various parts of the city from Saturday.

The RRR centres will be in force till June 5 for citizens, institutions, commercial enterprises, etc. to deposit unused or used plastic items, clothes, footwear, books and toys. These items collected will be Recycled, Refurbished and Reused. The citizens will receive eco-friendly products in exchange for their goods.

Mangaluru City Corporation has set up RRR centers across the city. In accordance with the campaign, prepared a reusable eco-friendly cloth banner. The fluidity of a fabric banner gives them a unique appearance when used outdoors, said a tweet of the Mangaluru City Corporation.

The initiative has been taken up as a part of Swaccha Bharath Mission 2.0 scheme. It aims at recycling of the products for the sustainable lifestyle and thereby help in conserving nature.

A release from Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner said that the MCC has decided to effectively implement the 'Nanna Life Nanna Spachha Nagar' scheme by using dry waste collection centers, designated Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) and facilities for retrieving used materials at key locations in the city, using recycling and recycling centers.

The RRR centres have been set up at MCC office in Lalbagh, zonal office in Surathkal, ward office at Mannagudde and Valencia, Kavoor market, Kudmal Ranga Rao Town Hall, Madhavanagara in Surathkal, Bajal, dry waste collection centre at Kavoor, Tannirbavi beach.

The public can hand over plastic carry bags, old toys, used clothes, newspapers, old books, electronic gadgets that can be recycled for future use. The public should join hands with the MCC in the success of the programme, he said.

According to sources, once collected, those items will be handed over to different stakeholders to be refurbished for reuse. The toys will be handed over to orphanages, schools, aganwadi centres.