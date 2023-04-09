Mangaluru: Man held for possessing 150 grams of MDMA worth Rs 7.50 lakh

The CCB sleuths arrested a man on the charges of allegedly transporting 150 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested is Abdulla C (39), from Cherkala in Kasargod.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB police led by ACP P A Hegde arrested him while he was transporting MDMA in a car, for selling it to customers in Mangaluru. The value of the seized MDMA is

Rs 7.50 lakh. In addition, the police have also seized a car, a mobile phone and Rs 1,260 in cash. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 17,61,260. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru rural police station.

The Commissioner said that there was a case against the arrested for allegedly transporting 45 kg ganja at Visakhapatnam. In addition, a case has been registered against him at the Vidyanagara police station in Kasargod for drug consumption.