Man held with MDMA worth Rs 7.50 lakh

Mangaluru: Man held for possessing 150 grams of MDMA worth Rs 7.50 lakh

The value of the total seized properties is Rs 17,61,260

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 09 2023, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 02:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CCB sleuths arrested a man on the charges of allegedly transporting 150 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested is Abdulla C (39), from Cherkala in Kasargod.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB police led by ACP P A Hegde arrested him while he was transporting MDMA in a car, for selling it to customers in Mangaluru. The value of the seized MDMA is
Rs 7.50 lakh. In addition, the police have also seized a car, a mobile phone and Rs 1,260 in cash. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 17,61,260. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru rural police station.

The Commissioner said that there was a case against the arrested for allegedly transporting 45 kg ganja at Visakhapatnam. In addition, a case has been registered against him at the Vidyanagara police station in Kasargod for drug consumption.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

MDMA
Drugs
Mangaluru
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Last chance to read Mughal-era Sanskrit literature

Last chance to read Mughal-era Sanskrit literature

Investors didn’t buy Adani’s ‘attack on India’ story

Investors didn’t buy Adani’s ‘attack on India’ story

Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public

Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public

What is 'eldest daughter syndrome’ & how can we fix it?

What is 'eldest daughter syndrome’ & how can we fix it?

Secrets of planet creation may be written in the stars

Secrets of planet creation may be written in the stars

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

 