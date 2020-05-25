Mangaluru sees 3 more COVID-19 cases, Udupi 16

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru ,
  • May 25 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 15:46 ist
Three more persons with inter-state travel history from Maharashtra positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.  

A 55-year-old man who arrived from Thane, and a 30-year-old man who arrived from Pune on May 18 and a 25-year-old man who arrived from Kurla on May 20 tested positive. All three were in a quarantine centre in Belthangady after returning from Maharashtra and they have now been shifted to Wenlock Hospital for treatment, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

Dakshina Kannada has so far registered 69 positive cases with 37 active cases.

The Udupi district has reported 16 COVID-19 positive cases till noon on Monday. Of 16 cases, 14 had arrived from Maharashtra and two from Dubai. All have been shifted to Dr T M A Pai COVID-19 Hospital for treatment, said DC G Jagadeesh.

Out of 16, six are women, eight children and two men. With this, total positive cases in the district rose to 92 with 88 active cases.

