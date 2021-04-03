Mangaluru stabbing: Four arrested

Four miscreants who allegedly stabbed a youth after forcing him to alight from a Bengaluru-bound private bus near Mahaveer (Pumpwell) circle, were arrested on Friday night.

The arrested were identified as Balachandra alias Balu (28), Dhanush Bhandary alias Kanduka Dhanu alias Santhu (25), Jayaprashanth (27) and Anil Kumar (38). All four have cases against them in different police stations. They were produced before the court on Saturday, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar told media persons on Saturday that the police were investigating the case from various angles.

"We are looking into sources on who informed the vigilantes about the interfaith couple travelling in a bus. The police are looking at whether the woman’s neighbours or bus driver and conductor had tipped off the vigilantes," he said.