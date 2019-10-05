Mangaluru's ITI gets new Honda Skill Enhancement Centre

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Limited on Friday pledging their commitment to Skill India Mission inaugurated its new Skill Enhancement Centre at the Government ITI, Mangaluru in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The new centre which was operational from Friday will empower local youth with job-oriented technical skill training in the city of Mangaluru.

The new Honda Skill Enhancement Centre was inaugurated in the presence of Ravishankar K C (Joint Director of Training, Mysore Division), JeevanSaldanha (Chairman, Institute Management Committee – Government ITI, Mangaluru), Giridhar Salian (Principal, Government ITI, Mangaluru), M Srivathsa(Assistant General Manager, Regional Office South- Customer Service, Honda 2Wheelers India) and other dignitaries from Honda 2Wheelers India, said Pradeep Pandey, Senior Vice President - Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd.

Honda’s Skill Enhancement Centre at Government ITI, Kadri Hills is equipped with a fully functional workshop with two-wheelers and service infrastructure to give practical training on technical aspects of two-wheelers maintenance and repair to students.

On completion of the one-year training programme, Honda will also support with recruitment opportunities to successful candidates at Honda dealerships, stated a press release said.