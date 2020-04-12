MCC seals shop

DHNS, Mangaluru,
Officials from Mangaluru City Corporation sealed a shop that was selling vegetables meant to be sent to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) at Baikampady.

The shop was situated near Kudroli abattoir. Acting on a tip-off, the officials seized the vegetables and sealed the shop.

It may be recalled that district administration had ordered the shifting of the wholesale vegetable and fruits market, now functioning from Central Market premises to the APMC Yard at Baikampady.

Shivraj, assistant city planning officer; Bharath, senior sanitary inspector; Bhaskar sanitary inspector; Deepika, local sanitary inspector and personnel of Bunder police took part in the operation.

