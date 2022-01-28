MCC zonal office in Surathkal to get new building

President of Taxation, Finance and Appeals Standing Committee Shobha Rajesh said that the new building of the MCC zonal office in Surathkal will be built at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

“The amount has been sanctioned by the government under Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojane. The work order for the building work will be issued shortly and the new building will be ready by the next financial year,” said Shobha Rajesh, while presenting the budget for 2022-23 at Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council hall on Friday.

She said that there are over 2,05,003 properties in the MCC limits and the MCC is expecting revenue of Rs 80 crore from property tax under the self-assessment scheme (SAS) during 2022-23. Priority will be given to collect service fees from educational institutions that are exempted from paying property tax.

The vigilance squad monitored by the deputy commissioner (revenue) will take steps to mobilise the resources by collecting tax from defaulters, she added.

She said to control the unauthorised advertisements and hoardings, new rules will be framed and an advertisement bylaw will be prepared.

MCC is expecting Rs 7 crore revenue from advertisements and hoardings. Following suggestions from the public, the building license fee will be revised in the next financial year, she said.

Shobha said a Rs 20.24 crore proposal on the development of SC/ST colonies in MCC limits under Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojane was submitted to the government for approval.

Financial assistance of Rs 35,000 will be given to the repair of houses under Kuteera Bhagya Yojane in the MCC limits, she added.

Restrooms

MCC will construct restrooms for UGD employees working in all the wet wells coming under MCC limits. Priority will be given to the safety of employees, said Shobha.

To make wet wells and STP eco-friendly, 30 saplings will be planted in and around each wet well and STPs. By placing a tree guard, the saplings will be maintained by MCC, she added.

A commendation letter ‘Swacchateya Sainika’ will be handed over to building owners who instal septic tanks in private buildings, she said.

Shobha said that the work on Kadri commercial complex and Kankanady market will be completed by the next financial year, while Rs 1.50 crore was released for the development of parks and Rs 2 crore was earmarked for the development of the crematorium.

Mayor Premananda Shetty presided over the meeting.

Surplus budget

According to the budget estimate, the opening balance for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 327.82 crore.

The revenue expected from different sources including advertisement cess, building license, trade license, solid waste management cess, water tax, self-assessment tax, Central and government grants and others was Rs 578.65 crore.

Expenses will be to the tune of Rs 561.35 crore. Thus, a surplus of Rs 345.11 crore budget was presented.