'Measures will be taken to beautify B C Road'

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that measures will be taken up for the development and beautification of B C Road and assured that all hurdles in the way of the work will be cleared.

The minister presided over a meeting on the development of B C Road on Monday.

He said that the required land for the construction of a service road and a footpath will be acquired and handed over to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Ashoka lauded the efforts of mega industries to help the authorities in the beautification work at B C Road. The work should be completed within the time frame,” he stressed, while promising that all the necessary help from the government would be provided.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that all the works on the national highway at B C Road will be completed at the earliest. Funds under the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) will be earmarked for the construction of a bus bay at B C Road.

MLA Rajesh Naik said that the beautification work worth Rs 21.5 crore will be taken up in B C Road. “The work will include the widening of the highway, construction of a service road and a junction near the KSRTC bus stand, the beautification of a flyover and the parking area for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, construction of drains and development of Kaikunje road and footpath,” the legislator listed out.

Bridge construction

The minister, on visiting Bedrodi in Bajathooru village said that a hanging bridge that would connect Mugeradka and Bedrodi across River Nethravathi would be constructed soon.

The flood in the first week of August had damaged the hanging bridge completely.

Without the hanging bridge, the residents of Mogru, Bandaru and Uruvalu Padavu need to travel on a 21-km route to reach the main road.