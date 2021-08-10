Mother, son clear SSLC exam

A mother and her son from Gonikoppa have cleared the SSLC examinations.

Padikal Kusumavathi and her son Gautham are the ones who achieved the rare feat of clearing the exam in the same year.

The 34-year-old Kusumavathi had to drop out from SSLC at Mayamanamada Mandanna Government High School after she got married at a young age.

When her son was studying in class 10 at Government High School, Gonikoppa, he failed in Mathematics in 2020.

While he took the supplementary exam this year, Kusumavathi also appeared as a private candidate and wrote the exam along with her son.

Gautham scored 45 marks in Mathematics.

Kusumavathi has scored 69 marks in Kannada, 38 marks in English, 55 marks in Hindi, 35 marks in Science, 35 marks in Mathematics and 35 marks in Social Studies.

Kusumavathi said she will continue her studies. She aims to get a degree now.