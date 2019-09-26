MP launches Journo course, ‘Gelathi’ at Kavoor college

A certificate course in Journalism and a counselling centre for girl students and women, ‘Gelathi’, launched by Women Studies Centre, Kavoor Government First Grade College, was inaugurated by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Addressing the gathering, the MP lauded the initiative and expressed confidence that the counselling centre will redress the grievances of girl students and women.

Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Association President Srinivas Indaje said the growth of social media had triggered many problems. He advised girl students, in particular, to be cautious about social media. “When in distress or in trouble, do not hesitate to seek help from the counselling centre,” he stressed.

Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty presiding over the programme believed that girl students would be benefited from the counselling centre.

Dr Shetty said with the help of Journalism course, one must be able to identify fake news on social media and also create awareness among others about the fake news.

College Principal Dr U Tara Rao, Kuncharia K, Poornima M, Prameela Rao of Political Science department, and others were also present.