MRPL organises meeting of retail dealers

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 02 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 23:26 ist

MRPL organised its HiQ retail outlet dealer meeting on the premises of its refinery.

The meeting was attended by all the 29 dealers of its operational retail outlets and also the dealers of its under-construction HiQ retail outlets in Karnataka and Kerala.

The meeting began with an exclusive discussion between the dealers and senior officials of the refinery, including Managing Director M Venkatesh.

Chief General Manager (Marketing) H C Sathyanarayana gave an overview of the retail network of the refining major that was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Executive Director (Projects) B H V Prasad explained the elaborate retail expansion plans of the company to establish more than 500 retail outlets in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Laxmisha Rao and Ankoor Sarma, respective regional managers of the Mangaluru and Bengaluru regions, introduced each of the HiQ dealers and sales volume of their retail outlets.

M Venkatesh highlighted the importance of having such dealer meetings and responded to the issues raised by dealers.

