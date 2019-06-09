MRPL to set up biodiversity park in M'luru

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) Managing Director M Venkatesh said MRPL is in the process of setting up a biodiversity park and minimise air pollution in the neighbourhood.

Speaking on the theme ‘Beat Air Pollution’ at the World Environment Day programme, he said MRPL is using domestic sewage water for its operations and this usage will be doubled to further reduce dependence on freshwater very soon.

“We need to reduce the fossil fuel consumption and shift to energy-efficient means which keep our air clean,” Venkatesh said.

Pilikula Nisargadhama director Dr K V Rao said fire, burning of wood, coal and later vehicle exhaust have contributed to air pollution following the advent of civilisation.

“One can influence the cloud formation artificially, but not the movement of clouds. So, the only option left for man is not to disturb the earth and take corrective measures. All countries have to get their act together to succeed in saving the earth,” he said.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board senior scientific officer Jayaprakash Nayak said, “We need to save trees and take care of our nature better. Plant at least one tree in your premises and the world will be greener and better place to live.”

Prizes were distributed to winners of various competitions organised on account of World Environment Day.

The programme began with the administration of environment pledge in Kannada, Hindi and English. M Vinayakumar, GGM I/c Refinery and Rajeev Kushwah, CVO, also spoke on the occasion.

Later the dignitaries planted saplings. Senior officers of MRPL, employees, school students and teachers were present on the occasion.