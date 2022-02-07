Names of 528 MOB cardholders closed in Mangaluru City Commissionerate limits

The Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) cards of 528 people from the MOB database have been closed in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Speaking at ‘Sudharana Sabhe’ programme organised by the Mangaluru City Police, at School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya hall in Mangaluru on Monday, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that elaborate review for the last two months was carried out by the police before closing the MOB cards of 528 people.

Of the 528 people, a few have died and a few are facing health issues and all are leading a crime-free life and have not been involved in offences for the past several years. There were 3,284 MOB cards in the database in the Commissionerate limits till December-end last year, he added.

Of the MOB cardholders, 29 people are aged more than 65 years, while 59 have lost their lives and 14 persons are incapacitated. Thirty people have not taken part in any offences for the last 25 years, while 43 people have not taken part in any offence for the last 20 years, he said.

As many as 137 people have not taken up any crimes for the last 15 years and 184 people have not committed any crimes for the last 10 years. As many as 25 people have not committed any offence in the last five years, said the commissioner.

“It is very difficult to live in society with the tag of a rowdy sheeter or MOB card, despite not being involved in any criminal activities for many years. The process of deleting names was done after many meetings,” he added.

The majority of them are self-employed and are leading a good life. Some are serving as drivers and are working in private establishments for a living. It is a human tendency to commit a mistake. However, one should not commit it repeatedly, he said.

In the pandemic, many undertrials have been released on bail in the district. Those who have reformed should join hands with the police in creating a better society, said the commissioner.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Muralidhar Pai said an individual’s conscience should always be clear.

“Individuals who always abide by their conscience can never go wrong. It is the family members who suffer because of the offence committed by people. Before committing an offence, people should think of the trauma their family members will undergo,” he added.

Getting cleared from the MOB card has given a new chapter in life to many, to lead a good life in society, he said.

Umesh and Bheemappa Chandrappa who were cleared of MOB cards said that they are happy now and are leading a good and happy life.

School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya Vice Principal Jenis Mary, DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Dinesh were present.