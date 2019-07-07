‘Narayana Guru envisioned strengthening of edu sector’

Narayana Guru’s idea of social reform included imparting education to socially backward communities, said Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

He was speaking at a programme organised by Narayanaguru Yuva Vedike at Town Hall here, on Sunday.

The MP meanwhile opined that Narayana Guru had envisioned strengthening of education sector by providing education to the less privileged. “Education, in those days, was accessible only to some sections of the society.”

Narayana Guru wanted the downtrodden to acquire knowledge through education and be free of superstitious beliefs and claim the right to worship the God they believe in.

“In order to bring dreams into reality, the youth should get inspired from Narayana Guru’s thoughts and should implement the same in their lives,” the Dakshina Kannada MP added.

SSLC examination topper Shravya K, who scored 99.4%, was honoured with Brahmashree medal, a gold medal weighing eight grams. Meritorious students were provided scholarships on the occasion.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya released ‘ Sadhanasheela’, a book on Prof M S Kotian who was also felicitated on the occasion.

Former ministers Vinay Kumar Sorake, Krishna J Palemar, MLC Harish Kumar, film actor Navya Poojary , litterateur K A Rohini and Narayanaguru Yuva Vedike Mangaluru unit President Lohith Kumar Pajeer were present.