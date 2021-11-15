Navu Pratishthana to felicitate eye, cadaver donors

Navu Pratishthana will felicitate those who have signed declarations for eye and cadaver donations, under Belaku Abhiyana.
A programme in this regard will be held in Vokkaligara Samudaya Bhavana on November 20, stated Pratishthana president Gautham Kiraganduru in a press release.
The formal programme will be held at 9 am.
Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha, Vishwamanava Kuvempu Vidyasamsthe president A R Muttanna, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Cariappa and others will participate.
