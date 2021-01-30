'Need for legal measures on dubbed films'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 30 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 01:04 ist
T S Nagabharana speaks at the inaugural programme of Zilla Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Madikeri on Friday.

Kannada Development Authority chairman and filmmaker T S Nagabharana said that there is a need to take up legal measures towards films of other languages dubbed in Kannada.

He was speaking at the Zilla Kannada Sahitya Sammelana organised by Kannada Sahitya Parishat Kodagu unit in Madikeri on Friday.

Films from other languages are dubbed to Kannada under the pretext of supporting dubbing. But, why are other language films directly released in the state when there are dubbed films, he asked?

Stating that he had worked in the anti-dubbing action committee for many years, Nagabharana said the activism against dubbed films from other languages was good when Dr Rajkumar was alive.

“But, today, a lot of works which actually affect the Kannada film industry are taking place. There is a need for all people to get united to protect Kannada cinema,” he said.

Nagabharana also condemned the statement by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on joining regions where Marathi-speaking people live to Maharastra.

The Maharashtra chief minister’s statement is nonsensical and it is better to ignore it, said the KDA chairman.

“Not even an inch of the state will go to Maharastra. Uddhav Thackeray has delivered the statement only to create confusion. Giving such a statement when the border issue is before the court is not right,” he added.

