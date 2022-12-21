New guests arrive at Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park

New birds and animals have arrived from the Greens Zoological Rescue and the Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat to Pilikula Biological Park, situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru, after it was approved by the Central Zoo Authority under the animal exchange programme.
Squirrel Monkey, Marmoset, Red-handed Tamarin, Mara, Blue-and-yellow Macaw, Military Macaw, Galah Cockatoo and Green Turaco that are found in Central and South America, Africa and Australia have arrived in Pilikula.
In exchange, tigers, leopards and snakes have been sent to Gujarat.
"The newly-arrived animals have been kept in quarantine for them to adjust to the environment conditions here and to check their health condition. The birds are open to the public. The newly-arrived animals will be opened to the public after the quarantine period ends. The veterinary doctors, biologists and animal caretakers are monitoring the health condition of the animals,” said Park Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary.
Reliance Foundation has promised to donate Rs 1 crore for the construction of a new animal enclave and the development of the Pilikula Biological Park, Bhandary said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru
Year-ender 2022: Most listened to content in India 2022
Millions on streets in Buenos Aires to celebrate WC Win
Pink iguana hatchlings seen for 1st time on Galapagos
Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies
F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved
Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final
DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie
Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work
A tete-e-tete with Toto