New guests arrive at Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park

In exchange of the animals brought to the park, tigers, leopards and snakes have been sent to Gujarat

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Dec 21 2022, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 15:00 ist
The new animals that arrived at the Pilikula Biological Park, situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Credit: Special Arrangement

New birds and animals have arrived from the Greens Zoological Rescue and the Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat to Pilikula Biological Park, situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru, after it was approved by the Central Zoo Authority under the animal exchange programme.

Squirrel Monkey, Marmoset, Red-handed Tamarin, Mara, Blue-and-yellow Macaw, Military Macaw, Galah Cockatoo and Green Turaco that are found in Central and South America, Africa and Australia have arrived in Pilikula.

In exchange, tigers, leopards and snakes have been sent to Gujarat.

"The newly-arrived animals have been kept in quarantine for them to adjust to the environment conditions here and to check their health condition. The birds are open to the public. The newly-arrived animals will be opened to the public after the quarantine period ends. The veterinary doctors, biologists and animal caretakers are monitoring the health condition of the animals,” said Park Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary.

Reliance Foundation has promised to donate Rs 1 crore for the construction of a new animal enclave and the development of the Pilikula Biological Park, Bhandary said.

