NGT asks Mangalore Corporation to keep check on water discharge

The National Green Tribunal has directed Mangalore City Corporation to ensure that no pollutants are discharged into the river or sea along the coast of Mangalore.

The NGT took suo motu notice of the case on the basis of Deccan Herald news report about discolouring of water on beaches due to the development of algal blooms on the beach near Suratkal in Dakshina Kannada owing to the release of pollutants in Phalguni river near Mangalore.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in its order said that, “City Corporation as well as the industries must ensure that no pollutants are discharged which are resulting in above situation which may be overseen by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).”

“The KSPCB needs to fix accountability of the violators- the concerned industries and the Municipal Corporation. We direct the Member Secretary, State PCB to now take further action in the matter and finalise the same within two months following due process of law,” the order said.

Also Read | Extreme weather events to rise manifold in India due to climate change: IIT study

Earlier, a joint committee set up by the NGT in its report said that the water quality was found polluted on account of discharge of untreated sewage into the sea by Mangaluru City Corporation, apart from industrial pollution along the coast of Mangaluru.

The committee suggested that the Corporation should take up the work of the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) and revive the terminal sewage treatment plant(STP) to prevent entry of untreated sewage into the sea.

Four STPs at Mangalore - Pachanady (8.75 MLD), Kavoor (43.50 MLD), Surathkal (16.50 MLD) and Bajal (20 MLD) which are underutilised. The state government should take steps to bridge gaps in waste management by properly utilising these STPs.

The state government can utilise the amount of Rs 2,900 crores, which was imposed by the NGT earlier, for proper waste management, the NGT said.