NIA arrests woman with ISIS-links in Mangaluru

National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrested Mariyam alias Deepti Marla from Masthikatte in Ullal, for alleged connection with investigation into the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

A team led by Krishna Kumar, DSP, Assistant Investigating Officer, NIA Delhi along with personnel Ajay Singh and Monika Dhikwal arrested Deepthi Marla, wife of Abdul Rahiman, grandson of former MLA late B M Idinabba.

She will be interrogated for her suspected contact with ISIS cadres, said sources.

The NIA team had earlier raided the house in Ullal on August 4, 2021, and had arrested Abdul Rahman. The team had also carried out search operations in the house and had seized a few documents from the house.

