NIA arrests woman with ISIS-links in Mangaluru

NIA arrests woman with ISIS-links in Mangaluru

She will be interrogated for her suspected contact with ISIS cadres, said sources

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 03 2022, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 17:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrested Mariyam alias Deepti Marla from Masthikatte in Ullal, for alleged connection with investigation into the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

A team led by Krishna Kumar, DSP, Assistant Investigating Officer, NIA Delhi along with personnel Ajay Singh and Monika Dhikwal arrested Deepthi Marla, wife of Abdul Rahiman, grandson of former MLA late B M Idinabba.

She will be interrogated for her suspected contact with ISIS cadres, said sources.

The NIA team had earlier raided the house in Ullal on August 4, 2021, and had arrested Abdul Rahman. The team had also carried out search operations in the house and had seized a few documents from the house.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
Karnataka
India News
National Investigation Agency
NIA
Islamic State
ISIS

Related videos

What's Brewing

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

 