NITK signs pact with HPE

Department of Information Technology, NITK, Surathkal, organised the inaugural ceremony of the HP Enterprise-sponsored High-Performance Computing Lab under the HPE collaboration initiative taken up by Dr Sowmya Kamath and Dr Geetha V of the IT Department.

Naresh Shah, President – India (R&D), HPE, was the chief guest. Mahesha Nanjundaiah, (Director of Engineering, HPE), Prof Ananthanarayana V S (Deputy Director, NITK), Prof Panduranga Vittal (Dean-Alumni Affairs), Prof G Ram Mohana Reddy (Head) Dept of IT, were also present.

Earlier in the day, NITK also signed an MoU with HP Enterprise to undertake research collaboration, industry internships for students, consultancy projects by faculty members, expert lectures, workshops and other knowledge sharing, collaborative activities.