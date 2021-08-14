Office-bearers elected for Parivarthana Vedike Kodagu

Office-bearers elected for Parivarthana Vedike Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 14 2021, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 19:11 ist

The Parivarthana Vedike Kodagu has elected its office-bearers recently in a meeting at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan.

The Vedike had come into force to work under the ideologies of Buddha, Basavanna and Ambedkar.

Advocate Kunhi Abdulla has been elected as the district coordinator of the forum, while H M Nandakumar and K K Manjunath have been elected as honorary coordinators.

Other office-bearers are Bharath Kumar, D N Lingaraj (joint coordinators), Mollekuttadnda Dinu Bojappa (general secretary), Ajith Kottakeriyana and Janardhan (joint secretary) and Gautham Shivappa (treasurer).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

office-bearers
elected
Parivarthana Vedike
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

 