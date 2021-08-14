Office-bearers elected for Parivarthana Vedike Kodagu

The Parivarthana Vedike Kodagu has elected its office-bearers recently in a meeting at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan.

The Vedike had come into force to work under the ideologies of Buddha, Basavanna and Ambedkar.

Advocate Kunhi Abdulla has been elected as the district coordinator of the forum, while H M Nandakumar and K K Manjunath have been elected as honorary coordinators.

Other office-bearers are Bharath Kumar, D N Lingaraj (joint coordinators), Mollekuttadnda Dinu Bojappa (general secretary), Ajith Kottakeriyana and Janardhan (joint secretary) and Gautham Shivappa (treasurer).