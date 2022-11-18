Over 132 kg of ganja worth Rs 39.15 lakh seized in Mangaluru

Over 132 kg of ganja worth Rs 39.15 lakh meant to be distributed in Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Kerala was seized by sleuths attached to CCB, Mangaluru.

The ganja shipment from Visakhapatnam was intercepted near Kayargoli village in Mudipu Kurnadu gram panchayat limits, on the city's outskirts, by CCB police team led by Inspector Mahesh Prasad on Thursday evening.

"Two youths, Adul Khader Haris (31) and Rameez alias Raaz, were arrested,” Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar told mediapersons at his chambers on Friday.

CCB police also seized two cellphones, three 'talwars' and Rs 2,180 in cash. The duo were well prepared to assault police or anyone who attempted to intercept the vehicle, Commissioner Shashikumar said. “During preliminary interrogation, the men had confessed to transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam to be distributed in Mangaluru, Kerala and Bengaluru,” the Commissioner said.

Rameez from Thoudugoli cross in Naringana village in Bantwal taluk has as many as six cases against him, including for the consumption of ganja, drug peddling, assault and attempt to murder, registered in Konaje, Ullal and Mangaluru North police stations.

Abdul Harish from Madangal Katta in Miyapadavu in Manjeshwara in Kerala has four cases against him, including drug peddling, consumption, assault and two murder attempt cases, registered in Ullal and Manjeshwar police stations.

A case was registered in CEN police station and police are investigating. In 2020, 137 kg of ganja was seized by the CCB police.