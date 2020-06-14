People in 37 villages fear recurrence of landslides

People from 37 villages, including Hemmettalu, Meghattalu, Jodupala, Madenadu and Second Monnangeri that were affected by severe landslides two years ago, are fearing occurrence of landslides this year too.

Second Monnangeri was one among the worst affected villages. After the landslide, the rich landscape of the village had turned into mounds of trash with several hills caving in and more than 20 houses getting buried under the debris. The Madenadu - Monnangeri main road had witnessed multiple landslides in the curves.

Around 50 families returned to their villages after the landslides and resumed agriculture. Villagers have renovated the roads and bridges that were in bad condition through voluntary works.

As it has been raining continuously, people in the region are apprehensive of the landslides in the vulnerable regions.

More rainfall

Compared to last year, Kodagu district has received 150 mm rains from Januar till date. A rainfall of 90 mm was recorded last year during the same period. Considering the same, the district administration has been taking all possible precautionary measures.

A NDRF team has already arrived in the district and has inspected the condition of villages situated on the banks of rivers and other vulnerable areas.

People have been told not to panic. The department of police and emergency services is alert so as to handle tough situations possibly arising out of heavy rains. The emergency services personnel have conducted mock rescue operations in the backwaters of Harangi dam.

As the rainfall gets intensified, flood victims have been shifting to their new houses in Made and Jamburu rehabilitation sites, provided to them by the government.