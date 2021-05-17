People line up in front of fair price shops, banks in Kodagu

Beelines were found in front of the fair price shops and banks in various parts of the district on Monday.

People visited shops to purchase essential items between 6 am and 10 am. There was an increased density of vehicles in Shanivarasanthe, Gonikoppa and Somwarpet, compared to other days of the lockdown.

Police personnel ensured that people followed social distancing. In Shanivarasanthe, PSI H E Devaraj and other police personnel issued a warning to the shopkeepers who kept their shops open even after 10 am.

People purchased essential items in Gonikoppa on Monday morning amid the rain.

In several shops, some essential items went out of stock and people were seen moving from one shop to another.

The prices of vegetables have soared amid a shortage in supply. People had less choice when it came to vegetables and fruits.

As people purchased in bulk, the available stock too was cleared soon.

Fruit vendor Khader said that people have been purchasing for the next few days and hence, there was a shortage of fruits like banana.

Women lined up in front of the cooperative society's fair price shop for ration items, since 7 am, in the rain. Police who were present at the spot facilitated the smooth movement of people.

In Somwarpet too, people thronged shops to purchase groceries. In most places, social distancing was not followed.

The sale of vegetables was facilitated at APMC premises. As there was a shortage in the supply of vegetables, the rates were high. The vendors did not pay heed to the rate card prescribed by the district administration.

All the roads witnessed dense traffic, hindering smooth traffic movement.

'Extend time'

People were seen lined up in front of bank branches and ATMs to withdraw cash. They said that the relaxation of curfew between 6 am and 10 am does not help for bank transactions as the banks open after 10 am.

"There is a shortage of money in ATMs as well. Therefore, there is no other way than to withdraw money from bank branches. People should be allowed to visit banks till 12 am. Especially people from rural areas have been facing a lot of inconveniences as there are no vehicles. Even though they manage to come to the town, they cannot return within 10 am," said Kumarappa, Mohan and Ravi from Kooti, Hanagallu and Yaduru villages of Somwarpet.