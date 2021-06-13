People warn of protests over water scarcity

Kodagu Zilla Praja Parivartana Vedike president H S Muttappa and villagers of Haraduru Gram Panchayat limits have warned authorities of conducting stern protests if a solution is not provided to the problem of drinking water shortage in the region.

The villagers said that the Mallikarjuna Colony has been facing a severe shortage of drinking water.

Around 210 families have been dwelling in the colony. Even after the rain has started in the region, the people do not have access to clean drinking water. A majority of the residents are labourers and when they return home after work, they get muddy water supplied through pipeline. This has resulted in a fear of contagious diseases, said Muttappa.

The PDO of Haraduru Gram Panchayat has been giving vague replies to the people, said the villagers.

The elected members and officials should respond at the earliest. Or else, a protest will be staged in front of the Gram Panchayat office in the days to come, said villagers Ashraf, Manju, Anif, Kumar, Lakshmi and Susheela.