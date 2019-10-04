Poems reflect the fate of calamity victims at Dasara

The agony of flood-affected people in Kodagu echoed during the multi-lingual poets’ meet held as a part of Madikeri Dasara Janotsava, at ‘Kala Sambhrama Vedike’ on Friday.

More than 60 poets recited their poems in Kodava, Arebhashe, Tulu, Telugu, Marathi, Beary, Hindi, Havyaka and English languages. Every poem communicated a meaningful message to the people.

The heritage of Kodagu was also part of many poems. Madikeri Dasara was also reflected in some of the works.

The civic workers of City Municipal Council inaugurated the multilingual poets’ meet. ‘Kavi Manadinda’, a collection of multilingual poems, was released on the occasion.

Ranjitha Cariappa, M A Rubina, K Girija, Manju Gopinathan and Allaranda Vittal, H G Savitri were among the poets. Inaugurating the poets’ meet, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the poem is an effective way to communicate the emotions.

Senior Civil Judge Noorunnisa recited a poem on the occasion.

Writer Shobha Subbaiah presided over the meet.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar, Poets’ meet committee President Chi Na Somesh and Madikeri Dasara Committee Working President Robin Devaiah were present.