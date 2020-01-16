Pomp and gaiety mark Choornotsava in Udupi

As a part of ‘Saptotsava’, the annual seven-day car festival, the daylight ‘Brahmarathotsava’ of Lord Sri Krishna, popularly known as ‘Choornotsava’ was held on the final day at Sri Krishna temple on Wednesday.

The car festival was held under the guidance of Paryaya Palimaru mutt seer Vidhyadheesha Theertha Swami. All previous six-day Rathotsavas were conducted at night.

The seers of Ashta mutts participated in the car festival which was witnessed by a huge crowd assembled at the main Car Street. This is the second and final annual Saptotsava of Palimaru seer, as he will be handing over the charges of temple administration to Eshapriya Theertha Swami of Admar Mutt on January 18.

A specially made clay idol of Lord Krishna mounted on the ‘Brahmaratha’, the huge chariot for daylight car festival, was pulled around the Car Street by a large number of devotees. After performing ‘Mahamangalarathi’ to the ‘Utsavamurthy’ of the presiding deity Lord Sri Krishna, sweets, coconuts, fruits and coins were thrown at the crowd by the participating seers from Brahmaratha.

After Rathotsava, the clay idol was immersed in the temple pond Madhwa Sarovara. Later, the seers and devotees took a holy dip.

The presiding deity inside the sanctum sanctorum was decorated with Vajra Kavacha on the occasion.