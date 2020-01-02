Posters against NRC, CAA displayed at marriage hall

Two bridegrooms turned their marriage ceremonies into platforms to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC at Unity Hall in Kallapu on the city’s outskirts on Wednesday.

The marriages of Mohammed Rilwan, son of late Chayabba, a resident of Mastikatte in Ullal, and U S Nihal, son of U S Haneef of Alekala, were held on the occasion.

Rilwan said, “We have stepped forward in raising voice against CAA and NRC. We want to safeguard the Constitution of the country. It was an effort to create awareness about the CAA and the NRC among the people who attended the marriage.”

He said, “The BJP-led government, through CAA, is trying to divide the society. It is our responsibility to oppose the NRC and the CAA, which are against the aspirations of the Constitution.”

The bridegrooms appealed to their relatives and friends who attended the marriage to raise their voice against CAA and NRC and also create awareness among the public.