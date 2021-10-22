Pothole-ridden main road inconveniences commuters

Residents of Chowdlu village complain that the poor condition of the main road is causing inconvenience to road users, especially pedestrians.

The main road in Chowdlu Gram Panchayat limits provides connectivity to Shanivarasanthe and Shanthalli.

Hundreds of students, daily wage labourers and villagers use the road to commute daily.

Children studying in junior college, Sandipani, Jnanavikasa, government higher primary school and Kuvempu Vidya Samsthe have to travel on the pothole-ridden road.

A lake is situated by the side of the road and it is 20-feet deep. There is a trench on the other side of the road. The authorities have not even mounted a warning board at the spot, alleged residents.

Further, the road is narrow and there are possibilities of vehicles meeting with accidents because of the pathetic condition of the road, said a resident, Ravi Kumar.

When it rains, potholes are filled with water. The motorists find it difficult to assess the depth of the potholes and end up meeting with accidents, said vehicle driver, P Madhu.

The elected representatives have only been promising to repair the road, he added.

“The road has not seen asphalting for the last 15 years. The elected representatives should initiate steps to construct a retaining wall by the side of the lake,” said Chowdlu resident Sathish.

Zilla Panchayat engineering department AEE Veerendra said, “The poor condition of the road has come to our knowledge. An action plan for Rs 21 crore has been prepared to repair the roads. The said road will be repaired shortly.”