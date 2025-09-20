<p>‘Black Rabbit’ feels like that dish in which the ingredients ought to churn out something delicious, but as the recipe unravels all we are left with is a bitter taste of what could have been.</p>.<p>A popular restaurateur, Jake Friedkin (Jude Law) allows his troublesome brother Vince (Jason Bateman) back into his life and his restaurant, the Black Rabbit, to help him — only to find himself embroiled in the mess created by Vince.</p>.<p>Perhaps the makers intended to show the strong bond between the brothers, but what we end up getting is a slow, stale series. Given the setting and cast, one could imagine them being used better, but the show has too many smaller plots and sub plots and characters which honestly take a toll on the viewer.</p>.<p>As Jake aims to expand his empire, he finds himself stuck paying off the loan his brother took, even as he struggles to hide his own misdemeanours. Throw in a power struggle with his partners, dead staff, and an old family friend-cum-gangster who is now behind the brothers to repay the debt and what you are left with are eight episodes that drain you.</p>.<p>The show is largely predictable and feels bland. A restaurant that has a VIP room and that caters to the who’s who is bound to have some secrets, but all we see are poor attempts to dramatise the said secrets.</p>.<p>Ultimately, if one does survive the show, the question to ask is what exactly did the makers want to show? A troubled family, sibling love, a complicated business or something else, for the audience is probably going to leave with a bitter taste after <br>it’s over.</p>