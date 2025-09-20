<p class="bodytext">Films like ‘Thithi’ (2015) and ‘Su from So’ (2025) garnered attention for their nuanced portrayals of rural life. Solid screenplays, humour, and compelling performances resonated with audiences. J V R Deepu’s ‘Arasayyana Prema Prasanga’ (APP) now joins the ranks of these rural dramas.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Remember ‘Ondu Motteya Kathe’ (OMK) (2017), which explored a young man’s desperate efforts to get married? While ‘OMK’ depicted the trials of a man with alopecia, ‘APP’ follows the attempts of a deaf man to find a soulmate.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Arasayya (Hiremath) is a humble and illiterate priest and a ritual musician from a village in Hassan district. An astrologer’s prediction about his marital life adds an interesting layer to the narrative, hinting at the challenges and conflicts he might face. The plot thickens with Kumari’s (Rashmitha) arrival at the village post office as an employee.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The astrologer’s predictions in the past lead Arasayya to believe that he is destined to marry her. However, they come from different backgrounds and have contrasting personalities. Hilarious situations and misunderstandings follow as he begins to impress her. Kumari’s responses to his moves are entertaining.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The director’s use of the radio set as a symbol of the timelessness of love and relationships is poignant. The music by Pradeep and Praveen draws attention, with three impactful songs that complement the storyline. Hiremath as Arasayya and Rashmitha as Kumari bring depth to their characters. The chemistry between the leads is a highlight of the film, while the rest of the cast delivers solid performances.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The blend of humour and heartfelt moments makes it an engaging watch.</p>