'Kamal Sridevi' movie review: This murder mystery is a tiresome watch

It is filled with double entendres, crass jokes, and poorly composed scenes. Weak direction brings out unconvincing performances from the actors.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 20:15 IST
Kamal Sridevi (Kannada)
2025
1/5
Director:Sunil Kumar VA
Cast:Sangeetha Bhat, Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Ramesh Indira, Kishore
