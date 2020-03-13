Precautionary measures taken against bird flu

High vigil is being maintained in areas in Kodagu which share a border with Kerala, as bird flu has been traced in Kerala. The district administration has imposed a ban on the transport of poultry and its products from Kerala to the district.

Veterinary officer Tammaiah stated that cases of bird flu are being reported from various parts of Kerala. Following the same, precautions are maintained in Kodagu as well.

He was speaking during a meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner at the ZP Hall on Friday.

The deputy commissioner asked officials to provide information on those who arrive from Mangaluru, Kannur and Bengaluru airports, Karwar and Mangaluru ports.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said necessary measures are being taken against the outbreak of Covid-19 in the district.

“The people should cooperate with the health department,” he added.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar, Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda and CMC Commissioner M L Ramesh tookpart.