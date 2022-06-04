Preliminary work on new platforms begins at Mangaluru Central Railway Station

After the operationalisation of the new pit line, the preliminary work has begun for the new platforms, Platform No 4 and 5, at Mangaluru Central Railway station.

The new island type platform with a length of 540-metre can hold 24 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches or 26 ICF make coaches.

"The partial dismantling and shifting of the existing stabling line (present fifth line in yard), shifting of OHE masts and dismantling of hydrant are in progress. After the completion of these works the construction of the platform will commence," said M K Gopinath, Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, Palakkad Division.

Platform will be constructed in Random Rubble masonry and by filling earth. Cable duct will be provided on the platform. The width of the platform will be 10 metre. Chequered tiles will be provided on the edges of the platform and tactile tiles will be provided to guide visually challenged passengers. In addition to this, platform benches and water booths will be provided.

A new hydrant will come up for watering of coaches in platform No 3 and Platform No 4.

The project worth Rs 4.5 crore is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Platform shelters, extension of foot over bridges and provision of Lift/ Escalator on the platform are also being planned.

Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari inspected the platform 4 and 5 site at Mangaluru Central.