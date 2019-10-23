Programmes to preserve Arebhashe: academy chief

Newly appointed chairman of Karnataka Arebhashe Literature and Culture Academy, Lakshminarayana Kajegadde strongly felt for a need to preserve regional languages.

After assuming the office of the chairman of the Academy on Wednesday, he said that the suggestions of elders and experts will be sought towards the same and programmes will be formulated to popularise Arebhashe language and culture.

There are plans to organise programmes to unite Arebhashe speaking people scattered across various parts of the state. Programmes will be planned for students to get them involved in the academy activities, he said and added that discussions will be carried out on conducting various programmes in coordination with other linguistic academies.

Baitadka Janaki, Smita Amritraj, Anand Dambekodi, Prema Raghavaiah and A P Dhananjaya too assumed office as members of the Arebhashe Academy on the occasion.

Academy member Anand Dambekodi said that every member in the Academy should devotedly work towards the development of Arebhashe language and culture.

Another Academy member A P Dhananjaya said that there are members who have a rich experience of three decades in the field. Measures should be taken by the academy to protect Arebhashe from the attack of other languages. There is a need to introduce Arebhashe culture to children.

Member Baitadka Janaki said that efforts will be made to preserve the folk art forms such as Shobhane songs.

Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director K T Darshana was present.