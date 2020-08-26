Protesters demand free movement between Kasargod and DK

Kasargod district unit BJP members, while demanding free movement of people without any restrictions between Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada, staged a protest and violated Kerala government’s pass guidelines near Talapady toll plaza on Tuesday.

The protesters said the restrictions, laid down by the Kerala government on interstate movement, were causing many inconveniences to the daily commuters who travel to Mangaluru and other places in Dakshina Kannada for work.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an order directing states/Union territories recently not to impose restrictions on interstate movement of persons, goods and services. However, there is a restriction on movement of people between Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada, said the protesters.

Recently, the Kerala government had modified its previous decision of making RT-PCR test mandatory for daily commuters once in 21 days. Instead of RT-PCR, daily travellers between Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada were asked to undergo rapid antigen test (RAT) once in 21 days.

Kasargod district administration had also decided to set up a RAT centre at Talapady border.

The protesters alleged that despite the Centre’s directions on inter-state movement, the Kerala government had restricted the movement of people.

As a part of the protest, the protesters forcibly violated the pass regulations of the Kerala government and entered Karnataka and returned back to Kerala, at the border. They said they will continue to violate the pass guidelines until the Kerala government implements the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Kasargod district BJP unit president Shrikanth said the requirement for pass restrictions on movement exposes the anti-people policy of the Kerala government.

The BJP workers cleared the police barricade and health check-up centre set up on the border at Toominadu near Talapady.

On the other hand, Dakshina Kannada district had opened all its border for interstate movement, by removing the soil dumped on the roads leading to Dakshina Kannada from Kasargod.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V in an order said the rules that were announced in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic had been revised and passengers entering Karnataka from other states need not undergo quarantine and there will be no checks at border points.