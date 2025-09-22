<p>New Delhi: India's eight key infrastructure sectors' growth jumped to a 13-month high of 6.3 per cent in August 2025 on account of expansion in coal, steel, and cement production, according to official data released on Monday.</p>.<p>The core sectors' output growth was 3.7 per cent in the previous month of July. It was (-) 1.5 per cent in August last year.</p>.Blinkit-AI Secures $1.2 Million Seed Funding to Accelerate Growth and Democratize AI.<p>Earlier, the similar pace of growth at 6.3 per cent was recorded in July 2024.</p>.<p>During April-August of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 2.8 per cent, compared to a rise of 4.6 per cent in the same period last year.</p>