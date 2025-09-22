Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Justice Surya Kant led bench to hear plea against D K Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran pointed out that the matter was earlier dealt by the bench headed by Justice Surya Kant.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 12:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 12:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSupreme CourtD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us