Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan | The once-storied rivalry doesn’t exist anymore

Pakistan are a jalopy in the high-octane stratum of Formula One cars, spectacularly failing to match bravado and bluster with on-field performances.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 12:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 12:19 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketIndia vs PakistanAsia Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us