Protesters demand housing facilities for shelterless

Urging for the fulfilment of demands of the poor shelterless, the members of Bhoomi Mathu Vasathi Hakku Vanchithara Horata Samithi staged a protest on Monday.

The protesters urged the authorities to provide houses for the shelterless and sites for the siteless. The protest march was held from A V School in Madikeri to the DC’s office.

Addressing the protesters, Bhoomi Mathu Vasathi Hakku Vanchithara Horata Samithi president Amin Mohisin said that the traditional dwellers, backward classes poor families could not progress financially.

The BJP government is directly responsible for the same. The BJP government is following anti-people policies at every stage, he added.

“Members of our organisations will take part in Delhi Chalo on January 26. We will protest during the Parliament session on January 28,” he said.

Stating that Madikeri Chalo will be organised in March, he said an indefinite protest will be organised in the month of March seeking houses for the shelterless.

Our fight against farm laws will be continued till the government withdraws the laws, he added.

Jilla Pragathipara Janandolana Vedike chief convener V P Shashidhar accused the Central and state governments of following anti-farmer and anti-labour policies.

The laws are passed without bringing them to the knowledge of the common man through an ordinance. It is an injustice to the farmers and labour class, he said.

The government should clear the applications submitted under 94C, 94CC, Form 50, 53 and 57 for regularising the land and sanction housing projects to the genuine beneficiaries, he added.

Vasathi Hakku Horata Samithi leader Nirvanappa said, “The ashraya houses should be sanctioned to the tribal families from Ballamavatti Manjatu Colony, Kakkabbe Keretattu SC Colony, Kodangyadi and Gonigadde tribal families. The title deeds should be issued to the residents of Teremekadu paisari. The title deeds and RTCs should be issued to 191 families of Balegundi Tribal Colony. A total of 300 poor families are residing at Cheriyaparambu in Napoklu and are devoid of basic facilities. The tribals residing inside Nagarahole Reserve Forest should be given title deeds under the Forest Rights Act.”

Nirvanappa said that a survey of the tribals has not been taken up in the district so far.

A majority of the tribals are residing in line houses inside coffee estates. There is a need to conduct a survey on the same and provide them with rehabilitation facilities, he added.

The members of the JD(S) minority wing and others were present.