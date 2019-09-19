'Provide rehabilitation to flood victims'

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene state president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar on Thursday threatened that the association would identify the government sites and distribute them among the flood victims.

“If the government adopts a dillydallying attitude in rehabilitating the flood victims, we will take up the task of disbursing the sites,” he warned while addressing media persons.

He said the sites have not been identified for the victims, even 45 days after the flood. The applications in this regard should be cleared soon, he said and warned of staging a statewide stir.

Chandrashekhar charged that the officials have been furnishing reports to the district administration without conducting spot visits. Pressure is being mounted on the inmates of relief centres to abandon the relief centres. The cheques provided towards the purchase of cloths have bounced, he alleged and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond to the woes of flood victims.

Rajya Raitha Sangha Hasiru and Sene state general secretary Shivappa, district unit president Duggappa Gowda, and others were present.