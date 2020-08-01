Puthige Mutt seer recovers

Puthige Mutt seer Sugunendra Theertha Swami, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. He has returned to the Mutt.

Sources in the Mutt said, “The seer has been advised to remain quarantined at home for 14 days. The seer is quarantined at Puthige Mutt at Padigara in Doddanagudde in Udupi and is engaged in offering puja rituals to the deity.”

The seer had developed symptoms after returning from Bengaluru and tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21.

