Railways monitor forest fire between Subrahmanya Road and Sakleshpur

Special teams have been formed to monitor and douse forest fires reported between Subrahmanya Road and Sakleshpur on Mangaluru- Bengaluru train route.

A train running between Mangaluru - Vijayapura was stopped at Subrahmanya Road on Saturday for a few minutes after a forest fire was noticed.

Sources said, "In the last three days, six incidents of fire have been reported. Whenever a fire is reported near the track, the movement of the trains is stopped. We have deputed our men to the section to monitor the fire situation. Stationary watchmen have been deputed to all the sensitive areas up to Subrahmanya Road from Sakleshpur. On noticing fire near the track, a message was sent to the nearest station master. Immediately, a BFR wagon with a 10,000-litre capacity water tank proceeded to the place to douse the fire."

DCF Mangaluru Division Dr Dinesh Kumar Y K said that when he along with railway officials inspected forest areas near Siribagilu and Yedekumeri on March 8, railway officials revealed spotting a forest fire at Siribagilu which is likely to affect the movement of trains.

“During the inspection, I suggested using jet pipes to douse the fire,” DCF said.

He said that the railway personnel are monitoring the forest fire and in case they come across a fire, they will spray water to prevent the spread along the track.

On forest fires in other parts of the district, the DCF said that they are under control.