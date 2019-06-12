Rain intensifies in Kodagu district

Heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, lashed Madikeri and other taluks in Kodagu district on Wednesday.

There were several rain-related mishaps in various parts of the district owing to heavy rain on Tuesday night and in the wee hours of Wednesday.

People have been preparing to welcome the rainy season by taking out umbrellas, woollen clothes and gumboots from their closets.

With last year’s bitter experience of, planters and farmers turned apprehensive as heavy rain continues to lash the district. The incessant rains had claimed crops last year.

Accidents

The roof of an anganwadi centre was damaged after a tree fell on the centre, due to strong winds, in Badaga Banangala in the limits of Maldare Gram Panchayat in Siddapura on Wednesday. A major tragedy was averted as the incident occurred in the early morning before the children arrived at the centre.

Revenue Inspector Anil Kumar, village accountant Bhanupriya, panchayat development officer Rajesh and gram panchayat members Umesh and Muttappa visited the spot.

A house belonging to Sukumar of Titimathi was damaged on Tuesday night. Fortunately, there were no casualties as the people were not in the house during the incident. Village Accountant Yashwanth visited the spot.

Several trees have been uprooted at Virajpet taluk, disrupting power supply in several villages. The intensity of rain was high in Madikeri, Gonikoppa, Birunani, Ponnampet, Bhagamandala and Napoklu.

Vehicular movement came to a standstill on Ponnappasanthe-Konanakatte stretch after a tree fell on the road. Bhagamandala continued to remain in darkness for the third consecutive day, due to disruption in the power supply.

Precautionary step

Following the death of a woman due to a tree fall in Tarikatte near Palibetta recently, the Zilla Panchayat CEO had issued directions to all the gram panchayats to clear the branches of trees in which are in a dangerous position. But, the work has not been completed.

Rainfall data

Rainfall of 55 mm, 73 mm, 33 mm and 24 mm has been recorded in Virajpet, Ammatti, Bhagamandala and Hudikeri respectively, during the last 24 hours ending on 8 am on Wednesday.

The district has received an average of 18.27 mm during the last 24 hours. The amount of rain recorded last year during the corresponding period was 85.52 mm.

The district received 224.02 mm rainfall from January till date and the amount of rain last year on the same date was 847.01 mm.

Reservoir levels

The water-level in Harangi reservoir has reached 2,805.01 feet on Wednesday. The maximum level of the dam is 2,859 feet.

The water level in the reservoir had reached 2,815.28 feet during the corresponding period last year. The inflow of the dam was 153 cusecs. There was an inflow of 7,260 cusecs last year on the same date.