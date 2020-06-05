Rainwater collection unit helps farmers irrigate farmland

The rainwater collection unit—Jaladhare—by Rainy Research and Product unit at Hadihalli in Chikkamagaluru has become a ray of hope for farmers in the surrounding areas.

Michael Sadananda Baptist has been creating a niche in rainwater harvesting and the technology associated with it through the research institute. Pipes have been laid in the institute to supply water from the rainwater collection unit to the farmers land in a systematic manner.

Jaladhare has been supplying water to 12 farmer families to carry out farming on 50 acres of land at Hadihallikademakki village. The farmers have cultivated potato, beans, green peas, chilli, radish and ginger.

"I own four acres of farmland. I had sunk three borewells and they are defunct. I was finding it difficult to take up farming. Now, Michael through Jaladhare, has helped me to save my crop," said farmer Venkate Gowda.

"Without water, I was wondering how to cultivate vegetables. Now, with the help of water from the institute, I am able to cultivate vegetables," said a woman farmer, Chandramma.

The research institute has set up a rainwater storage unit on six acres of land.

Baptist said, "At present, 50 acres of farmland is irrigated from the rainwater storage unit. We want more and more farmers to benefit from our unit."

"If rainwater harvesting unit is set up beside the farmland, it will benefit farmers. If such a unit is set up, then community farming can be taken up," he added.