Rebels dissent in the presence of JD(S) supremo

The difference of opinion between the two factions of JD(S) in Kodagu has intensified after the collapse of the coalition government.

A heated debate took place before JD(S) National President and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda during a meeting held in Bengaluru, according to sources.

In a huge embarrassment to the JD(S) top leadership, former minister B A Jeevijaya had expressed his discomfiture against Kodagu district JD(S) President K M B Ganesh.

After Sanket Poovaiah stepped down from the post of JD(S) district president, Ganesh was appointed by the JD(S) High Command, to the vacant post.

Several JD(S) leaders in Kodagu suspected the involvement of the then JD(S) state president Adaguru H Vishwanath, in appointing his close aide Ganesh to the post. Moreover, Ganesh was formerly with Congress. Therefore, the leadership should be changed, the supporters of Jeevijaya had urged.

The protest was put to halt by the JD(S) High Command which assured of solving the issue after Lok Sabha elections.

But now, the dissent has erupted again as Adaguru Vishwanath had played a big role in the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Ganesh, who is the supporter of Vishwanath should be stripped of his position of Kodagu district JD(S) president, the JD(S) leaders urged during at the meeting held in Bengaluru recently.

Kodagu district JD(S) workers meeting was held at J P Bhavan in Sheshadripuram in Bengaluru.

When Ganesh was invited to the stage, Jeevijaya’s supporters posed their objection and urged the high command to direct Ganesh to step down.

Jeevijaya supporters were not convinced despite repeated efforts by top JD(S) leaders.

Finally, H D Deve Gowda intervened and said the meeting was that of the district level office-bearers and it is not possible to remove the district president right in the meeting.

He assured of solving the issue after coming to Kodagu. Jeevijaya supporters alleged that Ganesh has betrayed Jeevijaya during elections and has no moral right to continue in JD(S).

Upset by the chaotic situation, H D Deve Gowda walked out of the meeting, a leader said.