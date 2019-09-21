Recompense flood victims immediately: Ivan

MLC Ivan D’Souza urged the state government to immediately sanction Rs 5 lakh to those who had lost their houses and Rs 1 lakh to those whose houses were damaged partially during the floods and landslides.

He told reporters in his office in MCC building on Saturday, “Even after 50 days, the government has failed to release compensation for the victims of natural calamities. Those who had lost their houses should be paid rent allowance of Rs 5,000 in addition and also Rs 5,000 for their daily expenses.”

D’Souza said that the Congress had decided to up the ante against the BJP-led state government on the poor handling of flood and drought situation by staging a massive protest in Belagavi on September 24. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has also decided to hold a protest in Mangaluru against the state government in the first week of October, he stated.

“Apart from giving an ex gratia of Rs 10,000, no other relief work was taken up in the flood-affected taluks by the government. Even a monthly rent allowance of Rs 5,000 each to those who have lost their houses was not sanctioned. Where should the poor farmers who have lost their houses go?” he asked.

Lashing at the BJP government, D’Souza said Karnataka had incurred a loss of Rs 35,000 crore due to floods. “The government, however, had released only Rs 1,500 crore for relief works. Unfortunately, the Centre is behaving as though it has nothing to do with the state. Although the finance minister and the home minister have assessed the damage and submitted a report, the Central government had failed to release the funds,” he pointed out.

“Yet, all the 25 BJP MPs are silent over the issue,” he charged.

D’Souza said that the GST Council has only cut the tax rate to benefit the corporate sector and not the common man. No efforts have been made to generate employment in the country, he said.

To a query on Indira canteen, the MLC said that the government should be committed to release grants to Indira Canteen. The Congress will not allow the BJP-led government to close down Indira canteens in Karnataka, he declared.