'Research in interdisciplinary areas important'

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Vice Chancellor Prof Sabu Thomas emphasised the importance of research in interdisciplinary areas and observed that chemistry as Central Science had a major role to play.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the three-day international conference on ‘Advances in Chemical and Materials Sciences’, organised by Department of Chemistry, Mangalore University on Thursday.

He said the collaborative research between chemists and materials scientists would lead to discovery of novel materials with fascinating properties for technical applications in different fields. He urged chemists to make progress keeping in view the environmental sustainability. Prof Thomas also shared the novel research findings in the areas of hybrid composites and nano composites with interesting applications as ‘green tyres’ and ‘green materials’ for water purification.

He also mentioned about development of bio-nanocomposites made from agricultural waste for biomedical applications as artificial skin.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya presiding over the programme stressed that scientists should patent their findings and assured all support from the university.

The programme was attended by over 200 delegates from different parts of India and industrialists from India.